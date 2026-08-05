AI-driven cybercrime surges in Africa, accounting for 55% of reported digital crime

AI-driven cybercrime now constitutes 55% of all reported digital crime in Africa, according to a new report from Interpol. The policing group's African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026 highlights a significant increase in AI-powered scams, social engineering, and credential harvesting, leading to a substantial rise in financial losses across the continent, with further coverage provided by Infosecurity Magazine.

The report indicates that AI is fueling various cyber threats, including AI-generated deepfakes used for digital sextortion and online harassment, with Interpol partner TrendAI recording 600,000 sextortion attempts. Business email compromise (BEC) fraud is becoming more convincing due to AI-generated emails. A lack of real-time data sharing between financial institutions and law enforcement creates opportunities for fraudsters using synthetic identities. AI-driven ransomware, exemplified by threats like Qilin and Akira, is targeting critical sectors such as healthcare, power utilities, and educational institutions. Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CaaS) platforms are lowering the barrier to entry for threat actors. Scammers are also abusing social media and mobile money platforms, with 72% of participating countries reporting scam centers, primarily in Southern and West Africa, while victims are often located in Europe and North America. Despite the escalating threat, Interpol notes progress through international cooperation, with 17 African countries enacting or amending cybercrime legislation and several coordinated operations leading to over 1,500 arrests and significant asset recovery.