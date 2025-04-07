Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security
Almost 90K compromised in Port of Seattle ransomware attack
Officials at the Port of Seattle confirmed that nearly 90,000 individuals, most of whom are from Washington state, had their data stolen following an August attack by the Rhysida ransomware operation, reports Security Affairs. Infiltration of the Port of Seattle's systems enabled the theft of people's names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, government ID card numbers or driver's license numbers, and certain medical details, according to a notice from the Port, which detailed free credit monitoring services for all of those whose information had been impacted. "The threat actors accessed and downloaded some personal information from previously used Port systems for employee, contractor, and parking data. The Port holds very little information about airport or maritime passengers, and systems processing payments were not affected," said the notice, which also emphasized the absence of any untoward cyber activity against the Port's systems since late August. Such a disclosure comes as Rhysida has been continuously targeting various sectors since its emergence in May 2023.
