Ransomware

Third-party ransomware attack disrupts Muji’s online store

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Major Japanese global consumer and household goods retailer Muji had its domestic online store operations taken down on Sunday following a ransomware attack against its delivery partner Askul, reports BleepingComputer.

Only online store purchases and monthly flat-rate service applications remained impacted by the intrusion on Monday, according to Muji, which noted the delivery of email notices to Japanese customers once it concludes its probe into affected shipments.

Meanwhile, Askul has pinned the disruption of its shipping operations to a ransomware intrusion as it disclosed the suspension of its product return applications, catalog shipping, receipt mailing, and collection services.

"We are currently investigating the scope of the impact, including the leakage of personal information and customer data, and will notify you as soon as we know," said Askul.

Such a development comes after leading Japanese brewery firm Asahi Group Holdings had its operations suspended and data compromised following a Qilin ransomware attack.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Nevada OKs cybersecurity initiatives following ransomware attack

Nevada Chief Information Officer Timothy Galluzi received approval from state lawmakers to spend $300,000 on new cybersecurity initiatives following a major ransomware attack in August, which was noted by Gov. Joe Lombardo to have led to a surge in attempted cyber intrusions against the state, according to StateScoop.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds