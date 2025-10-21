Major Japanese global consumer and household goods retailer Muji had its domestic online store operations taken down on Sunday following a ransomware attack against its delivery partner Askul, reports BleepingComputer.Only online store purchases and monthly flat-rate service applications remained impacted by the intrusion on Monday, according to Muji, which noted the delivery of email notices to Japanese customers once it concludes its probe into affected shipments.Meanwhile, Askul has pinned the disruption of its shipping operations to a ransomware intrusion as it disclosed the suspension of its product return applications, catalog shipping, receipt mailing, and collection services."We are currently investigating the scope of the impact, including the leakage of personal information and customer data, and will notify you as soon as we know," said Askul. Such a development comes after leading Japanese brewery firm Asahi Group Holdings had its operations suspended and data compromised following a Qilin ransomware attack.
Third-party ransomware attack disrupts Muji's online store
