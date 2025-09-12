Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security

Third-party cyberattack compromises LNER passenger data

UK-based train operator London North Eastern Railway had certain passenger information stolen following an intrusion against a third-party supplier identified on Wednesday, according to Hackread.

Only customer contact information and prior journey details have been exposed by the attack, which has not impacted the operations of train services, ticketing systems, and timetables, said LNER.

"We are treating this matter with the highest priority and are working closely with experts and with the supplier to understand what has happened and to make sure appropriate safeguards are in place. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," noted LNER, which added ongoing communications with the Information Commissioner's Office.

Such a development comes amid escalating cyberattacks against the UK. Aside from targeting the country's leading automaker Jaguar Land Rover, threat actors have also sought to compromise retailers Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and Co-op, as well as Transport for London, the city's transportation authority.

