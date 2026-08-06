Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 platform approved for sensitive Defense Department data

Salesforce's enterprise agentic AI platform, Agentforce 360, received approval from the Defense Department to securely handle high-sensitivity workloads, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and unclassified National Security Systems (NSS) data. The platform is now officially authorized to operate at DOD Impact Level 5, according to a recent report by Defensescoop.

This approval allows Salesforce to expand its presence in U.S. defense and intelligence markets. The company's Missionforce business unit, launched in 2025, focuses on national security-focused products. Agentforce 360, hosted on Amazon Web Services' GovCloud, is designed to enable DOD and Intelligence Community users to build and deploy autonomous AI agents, unify complex data, and streamline logistics. The Army Human Resources Command is the first DOD component to deploy Agentforce 360 in the new IL5 environment, with an estimated 1,500 cases per day expected to be supported by automated case summarization. Salesforce aims to be treated as a prime contractor by the DOD. Notably, the platform required the disabling of generative AI models from Anthropic to achieve IL5 accreditation, though it is designed to be model-agnostic and can incorporate other models if DOD policy changes.