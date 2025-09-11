Data breach confirmed by Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover , the UK's leading automaker, has disclosed the compromise of certain data amid continued efforts to restore the operations of production facilities worldwide following an attack by the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters threat group, according to The Guardian

Additional details regarding the impacted data were not provided by JLR, which only noted ongoing work alongside external cybersecurity experts in ensuring the safe resumption of its global apps.

"Our forensic investigation continues at pace and we will contact anyone as appropriate if we find that their data has been impacted. We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses," said a JLR spokesperson.

Aside from disrupting work at JLR's factories, such an attack has also impacted the operations of its suppliers and retailers, which have been unable to source spare parts or conduct vehicle registrations in the wake of the attack.