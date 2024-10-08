Breach, Data Security, Supply chain

Third-party credential compromise prompts another ADT breach

Share

BleepingComputer reports that leading U.S. residential and small business building security provider ADT has confirmed having its employee account data exfiltrated in a cyberattack involving credentials stolen from a third-party partner just two months after it disclosed being breached following the leak of records from 30,800 customers.

Despite immediate action to thwart unauthorized access and enforce security measures, ADT had some encrypted employee data stolen as a result of the incident, said the firm in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which also noted information system disruptions as it contained the attack, which has not yet been claimed by any threat operation. "ADT has hired leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with the Company's response to the incident, and is working closely with federal law enforcement. The Company is also cooperating closely with its third-party business partner to address the incident," the filing read.

Related

Data breach exposes 5.11 Tactical customer information

Threat actors who infiltrated the online store of 5.11 Tactical were able to exfiltrate information from individuals who shopped from July 12 to August 22, including their names and email addresses, as well as their payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

MoneyGram customer data compromised in recent hack

While the intrusion was initially detected on September 27, attackers were able to infiltrate MoneyGram's network between September 20 and September 22, enabling the theft of customers' names, birthdates, contact details, government identification document copies, bank account numbers, transaction details, and MoneyGram Plus Rewards numbers.

Data breach reported by Universal Music Group

Attackers were able to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, and other personal details as a result of the incident but there has been no evidence suggesting the misuse of impacted data, said UMG in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.