Third-party breach impacts Air France, KLM

Multinational airline holding company Air France-KLM Group has confirmed that information belonging to customers of the French and Dutch flag carriers Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, respectively, has been compromised following a third-party data breach, Cybernews reports.
"Unusual activity was detected on a third-party platform used by our contact centres, which led our IT security team, together with the third-party system involved, to swiftly implementcorrective measures to put an end to the incident," said the holding firm, which noted the exfiltration of individuals' names, surnames, contact information, Flying Blue loyalty program membership details, and service request email subject lines. Additional details regarding the number of people affected by the incident were not provided. However, Cybernews warned that threat actors could leverage the pilfered information to facilitate identity theft and social engineering attacks, as well as targeted scams against impacted individuals.
