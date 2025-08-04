Included in the exposed data were information from over 30 flights taken by Aleksandrovsky from April 2024 to June 2025, claimed Cyber Partisans, which threatened the imminent reveal of more stolen data following the theft of Aeroflot's entire flight history database. Cyber Partisans noted that the extensive data compromise was made possible by weak employee credentials and the airline's use of outdated Windows versions. While the legitimacy of the data has not yet been confirmed, it contained Aleksandrovsky's passport number that matched those found in older breaches, according to investigative news outlet The Insider.
Alleged Aeroflot data exposed amid breach repudiation
Aeroflot, Russia's flag carrier, had travel information purportedly from its CEO Sergei Aleksandrovsky leaked by Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans after Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor refuted any data breach resulting from last week's massive cyberattack that has prompted the cancellation of more than 50 flights, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
