The Epoch Times purportedly hacked, 32M records exposed

International far-right media outlet The Epoch Times was reported by SafetyDetectives cybersecurity experts to have a database of 32 million records allegedly stolen from its systems leaked online, according to Cybernews.
Included in the purportedly stolen database were full names, usernames, phone numbers, credit card numbers, card expiration dates, invoices, emails, billing addresses, devices, and locations belonging to the news firm's subscribers, noted SafetyDetectives experts, who were not able to discover any credit card information within the sample of three .txt files containing more than 1,000 lines of information. "...[E]ven without the credit card numbers, the exposed data is still considered sensitive, as malicious actors could use it to plan and execute various types of attacks on the affected people," added the experts. Attackers have not detailed demands in exchange for the breached database but have included an email address that could be contacted for negotiation purposes.
