Cloud Security

Thales report flags major cloud security gaps

Illustration of a padlock on a cloud with a computer motherboard, symbolizing internet security, cloud computing data protection, digital privacy, and technology

(Adobe Stock)

Firstpost reports that cloud computing is now integral to global infrastructure, but organizations are increasingly failing to secure it adequately, according to the 2025 Thales Global Cloud Security Study.

The report highlights that while 64% of organizations rank cloud security among their top five concerns, only a small fraction take robust protective measures, with just 8% encrypting more than 80% of their cloud-stored sensitive data. Human error remains the leading cause of breaches, exacerbated by inconsistent use of tools like multifactor authentication. Complexity is another major hurdle, with the average enterprise managing multiple cloud platforms, dozens of SaaS applications, and fragmented encryption systems. Compounding the issue is the growing strain from AI workloads, as 52% of respondents say AI investment is diverting funds from foundational cybersecurity. Thales' cybersecurity VP Sebastien Cano notes, "Security strategies haven't kept pace with adoption," raising alarms about how organizations are handling both cloud expansion and evolving regulatory demands around data sovereignty.

