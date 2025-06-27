Cloud Security
From GOAT to game plan: What 18 months of cloud pentesting reveal
Insights from 18 months of cloud pentests reveal consistent failure patterns—and how security teams can evolve from checklist-driven practices to attacker-informed defense. What follows is based on the Pentera paper “The Diary of a Cyber GOAT.”
These aren’t rare exceptions—they’re common patterns. And when cloud pentests revealed them, the consequences were clear: organizations that assumed they were safe spent twice as long remediating incidents when breaches occurred.
Over-permissive IAM roles allowed attackers to escalate privileges. Flat segmentation made it easy to move laterally across cloud regions. Disabled or insufficient logging left gaps in forensic visibility. Shared credentials introduced single points of failure. Lack of threat emulation meant theoretical controls weren’t tested under pressure.
Instead of reacting to scanner alerts or chasing compliance checkboxes, teams can take control. They can ask the right questions at the board level—about real attacker movement, not theoretical CVSS scores.In the GOAT’s own words: “It wasn’t the unknown that got us. It was what we assumed was covered.” That’s the lesson. Cloud pentesting doesn’t just reduce risk. It changes the mindset from reactive to resilient.
Test segmentation and identity boundaries across accounts and regions. Refine detection engineering based on real attack paths. Focus remediation on the most exploitable weaknesses.
