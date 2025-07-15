Tech support scam dismantled in law enforcement operation

Infosecurity Magazine reports that an Indian tech support scam center that had targeted U.S., UK, and Australian individuals has been disrupted as part of the Operation Chakra V law enforcement operation, which involved India's Central Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the UK's National Crime Agency, and Microsoft.

Operation Chakra V has also led to the arrest of two individuals, including the call center's alleged leader, according to officials, who noted that the investigation into the illicit cyber activity commenced early last year following a tip from Microsoft. While attackers' utilization of spoofed phone numbers and other obfuscation tactics has complicated the probe, such a crackdown has been made possible by the collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the private sector. "This case demonstrates the success we can have when we harness expertise from across the public and private sectors, and work hand in hand with partners abroad to target fraudsters, wherever they are. It is an outstanding example of the value of the operational arrangement reached between the UK and the U.S. last year specifically to tackle call center fraud, said National Economic Crime Centre Deputy Director Nick Sharp.