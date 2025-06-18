Government Regulations

Paddle faces $5M FTC fine over alleged tech support scam involvement

Federal Trade Commission seal, sign and logo is seen in Washington.

(Adobe Stock Images)

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has ordered UK-based payment processor Paddle and its U.S. subsidiary to pay a $5 million penalty to resolve its alleged screening and fraud prevention lapses that allowed credit card system exploitation by tech support firms Restoro, Reimage, and PC Vark, reports BleepingComputer.

More than $37 million in tech support scam transactions have been processed by Paddle for Restoro and Reimage between April 2020 and June 2023, while $12.5 million have been processed for PC Vark, according to the FTC, which also accused Paddle of being an unregistered payment facilitator and aggregator that was nonadherent to rules set by Visa and Mastercard. Aside from the $5 million fine, Paddle has also been prohibited from tech support telemarketer payment processing and fraud detection circumvention activities. The FTC has also mandated Paddle to evaluate clients and report their activities, as well as declare subscription terms and secure informed consent from clients.

Related

GAO study on federal vulnerability tracking efforts urged

CyberScoop reports that House Homeland Security Committee ranking member Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and House Science and Technology Committee ranking member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., have called on the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-funded Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures program and the National Institute of Standards and Technology's National Vulnerability Database following recent issues.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds