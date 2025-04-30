Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations, Threat Intelligence
Tech-law intel sharing speeds cybercrime crackdown
Credit: Adobe Stock Images
Threat intelligence sharing between tech companies and law enforcement is increasingly vital to disrupting cybercriminal operations and achieving successful prosecutions, cybersecurity leaders from Amazon and CrowdStrike emphasized at the RSAC 2025 Conference, CyberScoop reports. Amazon CISO CJ Moses explained that by proactively handing off intelligence, private firms can ease the investigative burden on agencies like the FBI and DOJ, accelerating action against cyber threats. Well work together in order to be able to put a bow on a case, Moses said, highlighting how tech firms' front-line visibility makes them key players in early detection. CrowdStrike's Adam Meyers noted that companies today process vast volumes of data, up to 55 million events per second, making them better equipped than governments to detect and contextualize threats. The key, speakers stressed, is collaboration that transforms overwhelming volumes of signals into actionable intelligence. Every organization is looking through a straw, said Meyers, underscoring the need for joined-up efforts to shorten the path to justice.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds