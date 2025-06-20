Data Security

Tata Consultancy Services denies M&S hack-related compromise

Major Indian IT services and consulting provider Tata Consultancy Services has confirmed that neither its systems nor users had been breached as a result of the Scattered Spider hacking group's attack against leading UK food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer in April, reports Reuters.

"As no TCS systems or users were compromised, none of our other customers are impacted. The purview of the investigation (of customer) does not include TCS," said TCS Independent Director Keki Mistry during the firm's annual shareholder meeting. TCS's disclosure comes after the firm was reported by the Financial Times to have been investigating its potential exploitation as a vector in the breach of M&S, which it has served for over a decade. M&S, which has awarded TCS a $1 billion deal for the modernization of its supply chain and sales systems two years ago, reported losing $403 million in operating profit as a result of the April hack.

