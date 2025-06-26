Threat Intelligence, Network Security

Suspected cyberattack probed by Columbia University

Plain code with the word "cyberattack" in red.

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that New York-based Columbia University has launched an investigation into a potential cyberattack following "widespread system outages" on Tuesday.

Reportedly affected by the internal network disruptions were Columbia's UNI login authentication service, its LionMail email service, and its CourseWorks online assignment platform. Initiatives to restore impacted systems are already underway, according to a Columbia spokesperson, who has noted ongoing coordination with state law enforcement while dispelling attack claims by an unnamed threat operation. Such a development comes after Columbia University forcibly removed students supporting pro-Palestinian demonstrations within the campus amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Aside from arresting Columbia student and activist leader Mahmoud Khalil for allegedly inciting anti-Semitism and terrorism, the Trump administration has also warned the university of the removal of $400 million in federal funding following its inadequate response to the pro-Palestinian rallies.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Address Resolution Protocol (ARP)BandwidthBastion HostBerkeley Internet Name Domain (BIND)BridgeBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Domain Name System (DNS)Drive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster Diving

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds