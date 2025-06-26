Suspected cyberattack probed by Columbia University

Cybernews reports that New York-based Columbia University has launched an investigation into a potential cyberattack following "widespread system outages" on Tuesday.
Reportedly affected by the internal network disruptions were Columbia's UNI login authentication service, its LionMail email service, and its CourseWorks online assignment platform. Initiatives to restore impacted systems are already underway, according to a Columbia spokesperson, who has noted ongoing coordination with state law enforcement while dispelling attack claims by an unnamed threat operation. Such a development comes after Columbia University forcibly removed students supporting pro-Palestinian demonstrations within the campus amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Aside from arresting Columbia student and activist leader Mahmoud Khalil for allegedly inciting anti-Semitism and terrorism, the Trump administration has also warned the university of the removal of $400 million in federal funding following its inadequate response to the pro-Palestinian rallies.
