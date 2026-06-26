4 arrested in Poland for SIM-swapping and cryptocurrency theft

As detailed in Bleeping Computer, Polish authorities have arrested four individuals suspected of being part of an organized cybercrime group responsible for SIM-swapping attacks and significant cryptocurrency theft.

The operation, a collaboration between Poland's Cybercrime Bureau (CBZC) and U.S. agencies including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, targeted a group accused of breaching telecommunications partners and hijacking email accounts. These actions allowed the suspects to gain control of victims' phone numbers, intercept communications, and ultimately access cryptocurrency exchange accounts. Investigators estimate that millions of U.S. dollars were stolen and laundered through a complex financial network.

The arrested individuals face charges including participation in an organized criminal group, hacking, and money laundering, with potential penalties of up to 25 years in prison. One of the identified suspects, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT, is Wojtek Kulisz, also known as "Merry."