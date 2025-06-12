Outages at Erie Insurance attributed to cyberattack

BleepingComputer reports that Pennsylvania-based property and casualty insurer Erie Insurance and its management firm Erie Indemnity Company have confirmed that outages impacting its customer portal and business operations stemmed from a cybersecurity incident over the weekend.
Immediate action was taken following the discovery of "unusual network activity" on Saturday, said Erie Indemnity Group in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Erie Insurance has also emphasized the prompt activation of incident response protocols following the intrusion in a post on its website. "We are working with law enforcement and are conducting a comprehensive forensic analysis with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts to gain a full understanding of this event," said Erie Insurance. Additional details regarding the nature of the attack or the theft of any data were not provided by Erie, which has only advised its customers to be vigilant of malicious payment requests via email and phone calls amid the outage.
