Suspected BlackBD.cc cybercrime market leader extradited to US

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced the extradition of alleged BlackDB.cc cybercrime market lead administrator Liridon Masurica, months after his arrest in Kosovo, according to CyberScoop.
Masurica has been indicted for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and fraudulent use of at least 15 unauthorized devices over his involvement in leading BlackDB.cc, which has been peddling stolen account and server credentials, personally identifiable information, and credit card details since 2018. Such information has been exploited by threat actors to facilitate identity theft, tax fraud, and credit card fraud intrusions, some of which have impacted individuals in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, where Masurica is detained. If convicted, Masurica could be jailed for up to 55 years, according to the Justice Department, which noted the significant role of its Office of International Affairs, the FBI's Legal Attache Office in Bulgaria, and Kosovo's Special Prosecution in bringing Masurica to justice.
