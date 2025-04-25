Anastasia's announcement of the sequestration of "BreachForums[.]ST" has cast some doubts among Cybernews researchers, who noted that the extension did not signify the hacking forum's latest address while saying that references to the alleged apprehension of former BreachForums admins IntelBroker and ShinyHunter have not been confirmed. BreachForums was also noted to have its latest website subjected to another Dark Storm Team distributed denial-of-service intrusion on Thursday morning. Dark Storm Team, which was regarded to be composed of script kiddies, previously laid claim to compromising social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in retaliation to its owner Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.
Threat Intelligence
BreachForums revival foiled amid alleged FBI seizure
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that BreachForums had its supposed Thursday comeback fall through, with its latest owner "Anastasia" selling the notorious cybercrime marketplace's backup database and source code for only $2,000 as they claimed yet another crackdown by the FBI after the website was disrupted by the pro-Palestinian hacktivist operation Dark Storm Team twice within a week.
Related Events
