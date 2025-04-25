Threat Intelligence

BreachForums revival foiled amid alleged FBI seizure

The FBI seal is seen on its headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington.

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that BreachForums had its supposed Thursday comeback fall through, with its latest owner "Anastasia" selling the notorious cybercrime marketplace's backup database and source code for only $2,000 as they claimed yet another crackdown by the FBI after the website was disrupted by the pro-Palestinian hacktivist operation Dark Storm Team twice within a week.

Anastasia's announcement of the sequestration of "BreachForums[.]ST" has cast some doubts among Cybernews researchers, who noted that the extension did not signify the hacking forum's latest address while saying that references to the alleged apprehension of former BreachForums admins IntelBroker and ShinyHunter have not been confirmed. BreachForums was also noted to have its latest website subjected to another Dark Storm Team distributed denial-of-service intrusion on Thursday morning. Dark Storm Team, which was regarded to be composed of script kiddies, previously laid claim to compromising social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in retaliation to its owner Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Related

Significant reduction in March ransomware incidence a potential ruse

Attacks involving ransomware were discovered by NCC Group to have totaled 600 in March which is 32% lower than in February but 46% higher than the same month last year with the month-to-month decline believed by NCC Head of Threat Intelligence Matt Hull to be a "red herring" after the recent surge in intrusions, Infosecurity Magazine reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDeepfakeDefacementDictionary AttackDisruptionFault Line AttacksHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds