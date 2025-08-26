Survey reveals cloud alert fatigue in enterprises

A new survey highlights that enterprises continue to struggle with cloud security , particularly in managing the flood of alerts generated in dynamic environments, Security Boulevard reports.

Conducted by CyberEdge Group on behalf of SentinelOne, the study of 400 cybersecurity professionals at organizations with more than 500 employees found that roughly half can investigate 70% to 89% of alerts within 24 hours, while only 29% manage to exceed 90%. False positives remain a major issue, with over half of organizations reporting most of their alerts are inaccurate. The shortage of skilled security staff, siloed data, and tool sprawl were cited as leading barriers to timely investigations. "Organizations are still struggling with mastering cloud security," said Nick Davis, senior director of product at SentinelOne, noting that the pace of cloud changes generates excessive noise. Respondents ranked data breaches and intellectual property theft as top concerns and identified cloud detection and response and CSPM as the most vital technologies for defense.