Cloud Security
Cloud security risks rise with hybrid environments
(Adobe Stock)
As cloud adoption accelerates, businesses face an expanding threat landscape, especially within hybrid cloud environments that combine public and private infrastructure, according to Forbes. Check Point research highlights that administrative missteps, such as misconfigured non-human identities like API keys and service accounts, are major vulnerabilities. High-profile incidents in 2024, such as the Midnight Blizzard breach of Microsoft Azure and a massive S3 bucket leak in India, underscore the consequences of poor cloud hygiene. The growing reliance on identity and access management and single sign-on systems further complicates security, as attackers exploit these tools for lateral movement and account hijacking. Adding to the complexity, the rise of generative AI and large language models has introduced new risks like LLM-jacking, where adversaries hijack AI resources for financial gain or malicious use. To address these evolving challenges, organizations must adopt AI-driven, prevention-first security strategies and embrace zero trust principles to safeguard both traditional and AI-driven cloud infrastructures.
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
Related TermsCloud ComputingGreynet
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds