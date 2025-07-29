Study: User data access request noncompliance prevalent among data brokers

Forty percent of more than 500 data brokerage firms across California did not respond to requests for obtained user data, while most of the remaining firms made it difficult to access such information, indicating prevalent nonadherence to the state's Consumer Privacy Act that orders data brokers to comply with user opt-out or data deletion requests, CyberScoop reports.
Many data brokers had inconsistent and confusing identity procedures, while the pervasiveness of robust identity verification for consumer data requests has prompted an inadvertent privacy risk, according to a study from the University of California, Irvine. "These issues highlight an urgent need for stronger enforcement, clearer guidelines, and standardized, periodic compliance checks to enhance consumers privacy protections and improve data broker accountability," said researchers. Meanwhile, Electronic Privacy Information Center's Justin Sherman emphasized the importance of easing the process of opt-outs for consumers. "I think the law is very clear. The law says: accept the requests and respond, or reject the requests and respond with the exception you're setting," Sherman added.
