Federal court rules Trump administration’s voter database illegal

A federal court ruled Monday that the Trump administration’s national voter database, known as SAVE, violates federal privacy laws and interferes with Americans’ right to vote, mandating its dismantling. The ruling from Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan of the District Court of Washington D.C. found that federal agencies were aware the database contravened laws such as the Privacy Act and the Social Security Act, yet proceeded to create the system under pressure from an executive order. This led to the haphazard repurposing of personal information from millions of Americans, including unreliable citizenship data, as reported by CyberScoop.

The court vacated the SAVE modified system and related notices, deeming them unlawful and arbitrary. The lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, argued the administration overstepped privacy laws restricting government data collection without congressional authorization. Specifically, the SAVE database was found to violate prohibitions against disclosing Social Security numbers and other SSA records, as well as procedural and substantive protections under the Privacy Act. The ruling also cited violations of the Administrative Procedures Act.

The court's decision was influenced by evidence that the system had led to voters being wrongfully identified as non-citizens and having their registrations canceled, thereby threatening the right to vote. This decision reinforces long-standing concerns from privacy experts about the executive branch overstepping legal boundaries in data usage.