As enterprises accelerate cloud and AI adoption, security leaders are increasingly prioritizing protection strategies for sensitive cloud-based data, according to Thales’ 2025 Cloud Security Study, SiliconANGLE reports.More than half of IT leaders now place AI security ahead of other investments, and 64% identify cloud security among their top five concerns, with 17% ranking it first. The study, conducted with S&P Global's 451 Research, found that although 85% of organizations store sensitive data in the cloud, only two-thirds have implemented multifactor authentication. Security challenges are compounded by widespread SaaS use, averaging 85 apps per enterprise, and fragmented tools for encryption and data discovery. Human error remains a leading cause of breaches, and identity-based attacks, particularly involving stolen credentials, are on the rise. "To remain resilient and competitive, organisations must embed strong data protection into the core of their digital infrastructure," said Thales SVP Sebastien Cano. The report highlights a pressing need for unified, scalable security frameworks in the AI-driven cloud era.
Cloud Security, Data Security
Study: Sensitive cloud data lacks full protection
(Adobe Stock)
