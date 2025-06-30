Infiltration of the systems of Nth Degree which counts Microsoft, HP, Verizon, PepsiCo, and Mercedes-Benz among its clientele between December 12 and 20 enabled the exfiltration of data, which was redacted by the company in its filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General but noted by law firm Markovits, Stock & Demarco to include full names and Social Security numbers. Information included in the breach may include that of Nth Degree's clients or temporary staff enlisted during events as the firm's workforce count is less than 500. Despite the lack of details regarding the incident, Nth Degree emphasized that there has been no evidence indicating the misuse of the compromised information for identity theft and other illicit cyber activity while assuring free credit monitoring for all affected individuals.
Breach, Data Security
Almost 40K affected by Nth Degree breach
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that major U.S. trade show and event marketing management firm Nth Degree had information from over 39,000 individuals stolen following a December data breach.
Infiltration of the systems of Nth Degree which counts Microsoft, HP, Verizon, PepsiCo, and Mercedes-Benz among its clientele between December 12 and 20 enabled the exfiltration of data, which was redacted by the company in its filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General but noted by law firm Markovits, Stock & Demarco to include full names and Social Security numbers. Information included in the breach may include that of Nth Degree's clients or temporary staff enlisted during events as the firm's workforce count is less than 500. Despite the lack of details regarding the incident, Nth Degree emphasized that there has been no evidence indicating the misuse of the compromised information for identity theft and other illicit cyber activity while assuring free credit monitoring for all affected individuals.
