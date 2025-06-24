Spain launches 40M cybersecurity hub in Murcia

Spain is advancing its digital sovereignty with the launch of Quantix, a 40 million public-private initiative focused on cybersecurity and microelectronics, centered in the region of Murcia, according to Biometric Update.
Backed by a 19.6 million investment from Spain's Ministry for Digital Transformation, the project aims to strengthen national security by developing post-quantum-resistant technologies, secure chips, and digital identity systems. Key contributors include Murcia-based OdinS and TProtege, along with international firms WISeKey and SEALSQ, both listed on NASDAQ. The initiative, overseen by the newly formed Spanish Society for Technological Transformation, will help reduce dependence on non-European suppliers by consolidating chip design and manufacturing domestically. Quantix's focus aligns with broader EU goals of achieving digital autonomy, especially as quantum computing threats loom. WISeKey CEO Carlos Moreira praised the initiative as a milestone that positions Murcia as a European hub for trusted microelectronics, noting its critical relevance for sectors like defense, passports, and secure communications by 2030.
