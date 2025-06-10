Identity, Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
Trump executive order alters Biden-era cybersecurity regulations
(Adobe Stock)
The Trump administration issued an executive order rolling back and altering key points of U.S. cybersecurity strategy.The White House announced the new order from the president, which will alter and add on to a number of points from the Biden administration’s Executive Order 04144, as well as a number of other cybersecurity policies issued by the Biden and Obama administrations.“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity by focusing on critical protections against foreign cyber threats and enhancing secure technology practices,” the administration said in announcing the order.Among the issues addressed in the order was a rollback in identity protections. The Trump order removes previous rules the Biden administration set on requiring agencies to maintain identity management tools and practices. The administration has said that the move will remove requirements it deemed “problematic” and will streamline the process of managing federal projects and agencies.The order will not only apply to the agencies themselves, but it will also have an impact on the contractors that work with them.Industry pundits said the order will affect a number of industries. In the case of identity management, the order could have a ripple effect on the private sector as contractors who no longer face security requirements could lose an incentive to maintain best practices.“If you were in a non-regulated industry, but you were doing work with the federal government, it made it it easy to say we have got to do this,” said Dustin Sachs, a cybersecurity expert and chief technologist for the CyberRisk Collaborative.“My fear is this is going to be used to take the foot off the pedal.”
