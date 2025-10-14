Sonrai launches WALLy for cloud access control

Sonrai Security has introduced WALLy, an artificial intelligence-powered agent designed to automatically detect and fix excessive cloud privileges, a leading cause of security breaches in enterprise environments, reports SiliconANGLE

Unlike traditional tools that only identify risks, WALLy enforces just-in-time access, removes unused permissions, and blocks high-risk privileges across users, machines, AI systems, and third-party accounts.

"The hardest part of cloud security isn't spotting risk, it's fixing it without breaking things," said Brendan Hannigan, co-founder and CEO of Sonrai, noting that WALLy enables teams to issue natural language queries and safely approve automated fixes.

The AI agent integrates with Sonrai's Cloud Permissions Firewall and uses native controls from AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud to enforce compliance-aligned actions. Currently in beta and set for general release in the fourth quarter, WALLy marks Sonrai's latest step toward automating privilege management.

The startup has raised $88.5 million in funding from investors, including Menlo Ventures and Polaris Partners.