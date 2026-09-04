Upwind Security raises $300 million in Series C funding

Upwind Security has raised $300 million in additional funding, eight months after its previous nine-figure round. The Series C deal was led by Bessemer and TCV, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Greylock, and Craft Ventures. The company is now valued at $3.8 billion, an increase of $2 billion since the start of the year, with further coverage provided by Silicon Angle.

Upwind Security offers a platform that automatically maps cloud assets and refreshes data every 30 seconds to account for frequent configuration changes. The platform leverages Linux's eBPF feature to collect telemetry data from the operating system's kernel without requiring error-prone modifications. It monitors various cloud assets, including instances, encryption keys, and configuration scripts, and maps their interactions. A significant focus is placed on observability for artificial intelligence models, with the platform generating AI-BOMs to identify risky software components.

Upwind uses AI to scan for vulnerabilities, comparing configurations against best practices and regulatory requirements, and conducts simulated cyberattacks. Its AI agents, Red and Blue, filter low-risk flaws and detect hacking attempts, respectively. The company has also recently expanded its integrations with third-party cloud services.