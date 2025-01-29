Smiths Group investigates cybersecurity breach

Engineering firm Smiths Group has revealed that it was the target of a cybersecurity incident in which attackers gained unauthorized access to its systems, BleepingComputer reports.

The UK-based multinational company, which serves the energy, security, aerospace, and defense sectors, is now working with cybersecurity experts to assess the impact of the incident. In a filing with the London Stock Exchange, Smiths stated that it promptly isolated affected systems upon discovering the breach and implemented business continuity plans. The company has not yet revealed when the breach was discovered or whether any customer or business data was compromised. It has committed to complying with regulatory requirements and will provide further updates as more information on the event is obtained. The breach follows similar cybersecurity incidents affecting major firms, including Conduent, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Nominet. The latter was targeted in January using an Ivanti VPN zero-day vulnerability linked to suspected Chinese espionage activities.