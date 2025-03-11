Separate US healthcare breaches impact over 560K

Four healthcare providers across the U.S. have confirmed being impacted by separate cyberattacks, which collectively compromised data from more than 560,000 individuals, SecurityWeek reports.

Accounting for most of the breached individuals was Kansas-based Sunflower Medical Group, which disclosed having 220,000 people's data — including names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical and health insurance details — exfiltrated following an attack against its systems in December.

On the other hand, nearly 115,000 individuals were confirmed by Rhode Island-based Community Care Alliance to have had their personal and health information stolen in a July intrusion.

Sunflower and Community Care Alliance were claimed to have been targeted by the Rhysida ransomware gang . Meanwhile, Gastroenterology Associates of Central Florida, also known as Center for Digestive Health, reported the compromise of personal and health details belonging to more than 122,000 people in an April 2024 breach previously admitted by the BianLian ransomware operation.

Moreover, North Carolina-based nursing home and rehabilitation center Hillcrest Convalescent Center revealed that more than 106,000 individuals' data had been pilfered in a June attack.