Cyber incident disclosed by London talent agency after purported Rhysida hack

The Agency, a London-based film, TV, and theater talent management firm, has disclosed being impacted by a cyber incident to the UK's Information Commissioner's Office after it was claimed to have been compromised by the Rhysida ransomware operation The Register reports.

Information purportedly exfiltrated from The Agency, including its internal files, spreadsheets, and clients' passport scans, may be exposed by Rhysida on its data leak site on Thursday should the talent agency fail to pay $678,035 worth of Bitcoin. Such a development comes months after the British Library reported having spent $2 million to recover from a Rhysida ransomware attack following its refusal to meet the ransomware gang's demands. Organizations have been urged by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to remediate vulnerabilities in VPNs and other devices, as well as activate multi-factor authentication to defend themselves from attacks by the Rhysida gang, which has gone on to target the Port of Seattle and luxury yacht retailer MarineMax.