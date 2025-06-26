Separate healthcare data breaches impact over 200K

More than 200,000 individuals were confirmed to have had their data compromised following separate cyberattacks against Arkansas-based healthcare provider Mainline Health Systems and Pennsylvania-based critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospital operator Select Medical Holdings, according to SecurityWeek.
Mainline Health disclosed that over 101,000 people had their sensitive personal information stolen after an April network breach, which was later claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation. Multiple healthcare organizations had been compromised by INC Ransom last year. On the other hand, Select Medical had data from almost 120,000 individuals pilfered following an attack against Nationwide Recovery Services, which had provided debt collection services to the health provider. Other healthcare providers served by NRS had their data exfiltrated as a result of the attack, which was reported by some organizations to have impacted tens to hundreds of thousands of people's information. No threat actor has claimed responsibility for the attack against NRS.
Mainline Health disclosed that over 101,000 people had their sensitive personal information stolen after an April network breach, which was later claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation. Multiple healthcare organizations had been compromised by INC Ransom last year. On the other hand, Select Medical had data from almost 120,000 individuals pilfered following an attack against Nationwide Recovery Services, which had provided debt collection services to the health provider. Other healthcare providers served by NRS had their data exfiltrated as a result of the attack, which was reported by some organizations to have impacted tens to hundreds of thousands of people's information. No threat actor has claimed responsibility for the attack against NRS.