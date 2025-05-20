Infiltration of the NRS's systems between July 5 and July 11 allowed the theft of individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical details, and guarantor data, according to a breach notification letter from Harbin Clinic, which has been provided to the Office of the Maine Attorney General. "NRS reported that it has no evidence to suggest there has been identity theft or fraud related to this incident," said Harbin Clinic, which has given two years of complimentary identity monitoring services to all impacted individuals. Harbin Clinic's data breach disclosure comes a month after DRH Health, Hamilton Health Care System, Rhea Medical Center, Elbert Memorial Hospital, and the City of Chattanooga reported having more than 110,000 individuals' information compromised as a result of the NRS hack, which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware gang.
Attack against NRS affects over 200K Harbin Clinic patients
SecurityWeek reports that Harbin Clinic, a Georgia-based healthcare provider, had information from 210,140 patients pilfered following a July cyberattack against leading third-party debt collection agency Nationwide Recovery Services.
