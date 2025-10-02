Security Centre SaaS gains cloud audio support

Genetec has expanded its Security Centre SaaS platform with cloud-native audio communications, adding intercom support and SIP-based audio to its existing video, access control, and intrusion monitoring capabilities, Security Brief Australia reports

The company said the update allows operators in sectors such as education, healthcare, and retail to communicate in real time, verify identities using live video, and respond to incidents from within a single interface, streamlining operations.

"Our goal is to give customers the same freedom with audio that they already expect from video and access control," explained Christian Morin, Genetec's Vice President of Product Engineering. Built on an open architecture, the feature supports deployments ranging from a few to thousands of intercoms, beginning with Axis devices and expanding to others in future updates.

Fredrik Nilsson of Axis Communications noted that native integration delivers enterprise-grade communications without the burden of separate systems. Genetec emphasized encryption, audit trails, and automated patching to safeguard sensitive audio data and ensure compliance.