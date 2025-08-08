Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, IoT

Axis vulnerabilities threaten thousands of devices

Axis Communications has over 6,500 internet-exposed servers managing multiple video surveillance systems, almost 4,000 of which are in the U.S., threatening the compromise of security cameras impacted by a quartet of software vulnerabilities that could lead to hijacking attacks, reports The Hacker News.

Most severe of the flaws is the critical communication protocol bug, tracked as CVE-2025-30023, which could result in remote code execution, followed by the medium-severity communication protocol issue, tracked as CVE-2025-30024, which is exploitable in an adversary-in-the-middle attack, according to Claroty researchers. Attackers could also harness the medium-severity flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-30025 and CVE-2025-30026, to enable local privilege escalation and authentication bypass, respectively. All of the issues have already been patched and have not yet been used in active attacks. "Successful exploits give attackers system-level access on the internal network and the ability to control each of the cameras within a specific deployment. Feeds can be hijacked, watched, and/or shut down. Attackers can exploit these security issues to bypass authentication to the cameras and gain pre-authentication remote code execution on the devices," said Claroty researcher Noam Moshe.

Free NSA cyber services program expands

Increasing cybersecurity threats against under-resourced U.S. defense contractors have prompted the National Security Agency to provide free pentesting services under its Continuous Autonomous Penetration Testing program to 1,000 organizations in 2025 after initially covering only 200 during its launch last year, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

Nascent HTTP request smuggling attacks have widespread impact

SecurityWeek reports that multiple major organizations, popular content delivery networks, and websites have been compromised with new versions of the HTTP request smuggling attack technique, also known as desync attack, which involves the delivery of malicious requests to facilitate session theft, web cache poisoning, or phishing site redirections.

