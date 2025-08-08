Most severe of the flaws is the critical communication protocol bug, tracked as CVE-2025-30023, which could result in remote code execution, followed by the medium-severity communication protocol issue, tracked as CVE-2025-30024, which is exploitable in an adversary-in-the-middle attack, according to Claroty researchers. Attackers could also harness the medium-severity flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-30025 and CVE-2025-30026, to enable local privilege escalation and authentication bypass, respectively. All of the issues have already been patched and have not yet been used in active attacks. "Successful exploits give attackers system-level access on the internal network and the ability to control each of the cameras within a specific deployment. Feeds can be hijacked, watched, and/or shut down. Attackers can exploit these security issues to bypass authentication to the cameras and gain pre-authentication remote code execution on the devices," said Claroty researcher Noam Moshe.
Axis vulnerabilities threaten thousands of devices
Axis Communications has over 6,500 internet-exposed servers managing multiple video surveillance systems, almost 4,000 of which are in the U.S., threatening the compromise of security cameras impacted by a quartet of software vulnerabilities that could lead to hijacking attacks, reports The Hacker News.
Most severe of the flaws is the critical communication protocol bug, tracked as CVE-2025-30023, which could result in remote code execution, followed by the medium-severity communication protocol issue, tracked as CVE-2025-30024, which is exploitable in an adversary-in-the-middle attack, according to Claroty researchers. Attackers could also harness the medium-severity flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-30025 and CVE-2025-30026, to enable local privilege escalation and authentication bypass, respectively. All of the issues have already been patched and have not yet been used in active attacks. "Successful exploits give attackers system-level access on the internal network and the ability to control each of the cameras within a specific deployment. Feeds can be hijacked, watched, and/or shut down. Attackers can exploit these security issues to bypass authentication to the cameras and gain pre-authentication remote code execution on the devices," said Claroty researcher Noam Moshe.
