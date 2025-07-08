All victim listings on SatanLock's website have already been removed as the group claimed that all stolen data would be exposed on July 7. Additional details regarding SatanLock's motivations to end illicit activity remain uncertain but such a development comes just after the Hunters International ransomware group announced that it will be shutting down as it rebrands to the data leak-focused World Leaks operation. Majority of SatanLock's victims were previously reported by Check Point researchers to have been present in other ransomware gangs' leak sites, indicating potential shared infrastructure, while a separate Lockbit Decryptor analysis revealed SatanLock's overlaps with the GD Lockersec and Babuk-Bjorka ransomware families.
SatanLock ransomware to leak all stolen data as operation shuts down
(Adobe Stock)
Hackread reports that the nascent SatanLock ransomware gang, which has immediately gained prominence after compromising 67 organizations weeks after its emergence in early April, has decided to expose data pilfered from all its victims as it announced the imminent cessation of its operations.
