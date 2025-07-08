Ransomware, Data Security

SatanLock ransomware to leak all stolen data as operation shuts down

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Hackread reports that the nascent SatanLock ransomware gang, which has immediately gained prominence after compromising 67 organizations weeks after its emergence in early April, has decided to expose data pilfered from all its victims as it announced the imminent cessation of its operations.

All victim listings on SatanLock's website have already been removed as the group claimed that all stolen data would be exposed on July 7. Additional details regarding SatanLock's motivations to end illicit activity remain uncertain but such a development comes just after the Hunters International ransomware group announced that it will be shutting down as it rebrands to the data leak-focused World Leaks operation. Majority of SatanLock's victims were previously reported by Check Point researchers to have been present in other ransomware gangs' leak sites, indicating potential shared infrastructure, while a separate Lockbit Decryptor analysis revealed SatanLock's overlaps with the GD Lockersec and Babuk-Bjorka ransomware families.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Infostealers deployed via leaked Shellter red team tool exploitation

Infostealers deployed via leaked Shellter red team tool exploitation BleepingComputer reports that attacks leveraging a leaked copy of Shellter Project's commercial AV/EDR evasion loader tool Shellter Elite have been launched by several threat actors to facilitate the distribution of the Arechclient2, Lumma, and Rhadamanthys information-stealing payloads since April.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CiphertextCryptographic Algorithm or HashCryptographic Hash FunctionsData AggregationData Encryption Standard (DES)DecryptionDiffie-HellmanDigital EnvelopeDigital SignatureDigital Signature Standard (DSS)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds