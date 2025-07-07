Ransomware, Threat Intelligence

Hunters International offers free decryptors as it ceases operations

Operations of the Hunters International ransomware-as-a-service group which counts the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the U.S. Marshals Service among its victims have been shut down, with attackers providing free decryption keys to all organizations that have been compromised by the gang's intrusions, TechCrunch reports.

"After careful consideration and in light of recent developments, we have decided to close the Hunters International project. This decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact it has on the organizations we have interacted with," said the hackers in a post on Hunters International's dark web page. While Hunters International's reasons for dismantling its operations remain uncertain, the group was noted by Recorded Future threat intelligence analyst Allan Liska to have been moving toward the rebranded World Leaks operation. Hunters International may have decided to shift to using new infrastructure to be less vulnerable to future law enforcement takedowns, Liska added.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingGoogle HackingPassword CrackingReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds