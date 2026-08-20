IT leaders increasingly value gaming skills in hiring and decision-making

Many IT leaders are avid gamers, and this hobby is increasingly shaping their business and hiring decisions, according to new research from Logitech. The study highlights that gaming cultivates valuable workplace skills such as strategic thinking, problem-solving, and performing under pressure. This trend indicates a significant shift in how the tech industry perceives and recruits talent, as reported by IT Pro.

Logitech's research reveals that 98.8% of IT decision-makers believe gaming directly impacts their job performance. Key transferable skills identified include strategic thinking (65.7%), problem-solving (65.5%), and performing under pressure (63.5%). Consequently, 82% of IT leaders are more inclined to consider candidates who list gaming experience on their resumes, recognizing attributes like multiplayer coordination and strategic execution.

Looking ahead, over 90% of IT leaders anticipate technology leadership will be further influenced by gaming standards, particularly concerning team performance. Previous studies, including one from the University of Surrey, have also supported the benefits of gaming in developing soft skills like communication and teamwork, with some industries, such as the UK Armed Forces, exploring esports to attract digitally savvy talent.