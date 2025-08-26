Threat actors leveraged the access to air nearly three hours of footage showing ongoing water shortages and fuel crisis in Russia, as well as Ukrainian attacks against oil refineries in Russia and the damages incurred by Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, before at least 50,000 households, noted a source from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's military intelligence division in a statement to The Kyiv Independent. While the attackers were regarded by the HUR source to be "local cyber partisans", Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans has not yet claimed responsibility for the intrusion. Multiple Russian and Belarusian organizations have already been targeted by Cyber Partisans since its emergence five years ago, with Russian flag carrier Aeroflot having been compromised by the group alongside the Silent Crow hacktivist group.
Russian TV airwaves compromised by pro-Ukrainian hackers
Cybernews reports that Russia's third-largest TV provider was noted to have had its networks compromised by pro-Ukrainian hackers on Sunday, coinciding with Ukraine's Independence Day.
Threat actors leveraged the access to air nearly three hours of footage showing ongoing water shortages and fuel crisis in Russia, as well as Ukrainian attacks against oil refineries in Russia and the damages incurred by Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, before at least 50,000 households, noted a source from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's military intelligence division in a statement to The Kyiv Independent. While the attackers were regarded by the HUR source to be "local cyber partisans", Belarusian hacktivist operation Cyber Partisans has not yet claimed responsibility for the intrusion. Multiple Russian and Belarusian organizations have already been targeted by Cyber Partisans since its emergence five years ago, with Russian flag carrier Aeroflot having been compromised by the group alongside the Silent Crow hacktivist group.
