Tempo news website hit by massive DDoS cyberattack

The Cyber Express reports that the Indonesian news website Tempo experienced a significant distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack, disrupting access for its readers. The assault, which began on June 5, 2026, involved millions of malicious requests aimed at overwhelming the outlet's servers.

Tempo's technology team reported that the cyberattack generated an unprecedented volume of bot-generated traffic, placing immense pressure on their infrastructure. By June 8, 2026, monitoring systems had logged a total of 24.9 million requests. The attacks occurred intermittently, with a significant wave recorded between 8:30 p.m. and midnight, during which 12.97 million requests were made in just two hours. Preliminary analysis traced the malicious traffic to multiple countries, including Colombia, the United States, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Mexico, and Indonesia, highlighting the global nature of modern DDoS operations.

Investigators suspect a possible link to an earlier attempt to breach Tempo's content management system at the end of May 2026, where attackers unsuccessfully attempted to unpublish corruption-related articles. This sequence of events suggests the DDoS attack may have been a retaliatory measure.