Iranian-linked hackers claim cyberattack on Israeli military, but evidence is weak

As reported by HackRead, an Iranian-linked hacker group named Handala claimed on Sunday, June 7, 2026, to have conducted significant cyberattacks against Israeli military targets, including disrupting signal networks and radar systems. The group announced their alleged success via the Telegram messaging app.

Handala also claimed to have targeted the Kfar Yona municipality. However, an investigation by SOCRadar, shared with HackRead, suggests these claims are largely exaggerated. The evidence provided by Handala, screenshots of an online panel for a Tadiran Telecom Aeonix system, appears to be related to an office telephone system's IVR (Interactive Voice Response) admin panel, not military radar networks. This incident coincides with a real-world escalation between Israel and Iran, which traded missile strikes on the same day, ending a two-month ceasefire. The conflict officially began on February 28, 2026, with "Operation Epic Fury."

Handala has a history of timing its claims with military events for psychological impact, having previously claimed responsibility for data-wiping attacks on companies like Stryker Corporation and alleged breaches of the FBI director's personal accounts. While the current radar attack claims lack substantiation, Iran-linked hackers remain active and pose a persistent threat.