Data management and recovery-focused cybersecurity firm Rubrik has disclosed having rotated its authentication keys, which may have been exposed following a breach of one of its log file-hosting servers initially discovered by security researcher Kevin Beaumont, reports BleepingComputer. Identification of suspicious activity prompted the immediate shutdown of the server to avert further compromise, according to an advisory from Rubrik. "An investigation supported by a third party forensic partner has confirmed that the incident was isolated to this one server and we found no evidence of unauthorized access to any data we secure on behalf of our customers, or our internal code," said Rubrik, which emphasized the absence of any evidence suggesting authentication key misuse. Rubrik's confirmation comes nearly two years after it reported having its data pilfered by the Clop ransomware operation in a widespread attack that involved the exploitation of a flaw in the Fortra GoAnywhere managed file transfer system.
Breach, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response
Rubrik breach prompts authentication key rotation
(Credit: Getty Images)
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds