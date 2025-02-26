Home Depot refutes Clop ransomware attack claims

Home Depot has repudiated the alleged compromise of its systems after its Mexico branch and almost 200 other companies, including cloud computing services provider Rackspace and leading automotive parts manufacturer Marelli, were claimed to have been breached by the Clop ransomware operation , reports Cybernews

All of the listed firms — most of which are in the U.S. and have neither confirmed nor denied any compromise — were purported by Clop to have disregarded its breach notices.

Such a development comes weeks after Clop asserted infiltrating 47 organizations, including Chicago Public Schools and U.S. multinational IT services and consulting firm DXC Technology. More than 60 organizations were also claimed by the ransomware gang to have been hacked in attacks targeting vulnerable Cleo software late last year.

Clop has gained notoriety from its massive MOVEit attack campaign two years ago, which affected more than 2,600 entities and nearly 90 million people.