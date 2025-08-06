More than 178 Iranian hacktivists and proxies have launched malicious activities spanning from influence operations to data exfiltration during the same period, a report from SecurityScorecard's STRIKE Team showed. Escalating cyber intrusions between Iran and Israel have prompted Iranian state-sponsored hacking group Imperial Kitten, also known as Tortoiseshell, to accelerate the creation of infrastructure supporting phishing attacks involving conflict-themed lures, as other Iranian hacking groups focused on reconnaissance and Telegram-based recruitment efforts. Another report from the Middle East Institute had similar observations, noting not only improved coordination and strategy employed by Iran but also the country's digital tool integration across military, political, and psychological domains. Such findings come as Atlantic Council Cyber Statecraft Initiative senior resident fellow Nikita Shah noted that Iran and Israel's cyber crossfire "failed to provide any decisive military advantage."
Reports: Iranian cyber offensive against Israel coordinated
Iranian state-backed threat operations and hacktivist groups were more coordinated and aligned in attacks against Israel during the 12-day conflict between both nations in June than previously thought, according to CyberScoop.
More than 178 Iranian hacktivists and proxies have launched malicious activities spanning from influence operations to data exfiltration during the same period, a report from SecurityScorecard's STRIKE Team showed. Escalating cyber intrusions between Iran and Israel have prompted Iranian state-sponsored hacking group Imperial Kitten, also known as Tortoiseshell, to accelerate the creation of infrastructure supporting phishing attacks involving conflict-themed lures, as other Iranian hacking groups focused on reconnaissance and Telegram-based recruitment efforts. Another report from the Middle East Institute had similar observations, noting not only improved coordination and strategy employed by Iran but also the country's digital tool integration across military, political, and psychological domains. Such findings come as Atlantic Council Cyber Statecraft Initiative senior resident fellow Nikita Shah noted that Iran and Israel's cyber crossfire "failed to provide any decisive military advantage."
