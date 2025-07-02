Military strikes launched by Israel have been met by calls of retaliatory cyber intrusions from hacktivist groups, including GhostSec, which has claimed to compromise more than 100 Modbus PLC devices and satellite systems, according to an analysis from Outpost24. Handala Hack and Mr Hamza also laid claim on attacks against the Israeli military and the country's leading oil producers Delek Group and Paz Oil Company. Additional findings noted the Laneh Dark and DieNet operations to have been using technical interruptions and psychological operations in their intrusions. Intensified offensives are also imminent, with the partnership between the Anonymous Kashmir and Keymous+ groups expected to lead to more destructive distributed denial-of-service attacks and increased targeting of the U.S. and Israel's other allies, researchers said.
Threat Intelligence, Critical Infrastructure Security
Israel-Iran conflict fuels hacktivist operations
Israel comes under cyber attack
Mounting tensions between Israel and Iran have prompted over 80 hacktivist operations, most of which are pro-Iran and pro-Palestine, to deploy advanced cyber intrusions against numerous critical infrastructure organizations in Israel and its allies, GBHackers News reports.
