Phishing, Email security, AI/ML

Report: Higher phishing success, profitability seen with AI emails

A close-up of a laptop displaying an illuminated email icon with red hazard symbols, signifying security issues.

(Adobe Stock)

Phishing emails generated with artificial intelligence are 4.5 times more likely to fool recipients, achieving 54% click-through rates compared to 12% for conventional phishing attempts, and AI could make phishing scams up to 50 times more profitable, according to The Register.

AI-enabled cyberattacks, including large language model exploitation, voice cloning, and deepfake videos, with nation-state actors increasingly adopting these tools, findings from Microsoft's Digital Defense Report 2025 revealed.

"This massive return on investment will incentivize cyber threat actors who aren't yet using AI to add it to their toolbox in the future," wrote the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Team.

AI also contributed to the rise of ClickFix, which became the most common initial access vector at 47% of attacks, overtaking phishing at 35%. Meanwhile, financially motivated operations accounted for 52% of all known attacks, compared with 4% tied to espionage.

Microsoft emphasized that attackers are logging in, not breaking in, using AI-enhanced social engineering and multi-stage attack chains that combine technical exploits with manipulation across legitimate platforms.

An In-Depth Guide to AI

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.

Related

Survey finds phishing reporting lapses among IT leaders

Cybersecurity Dive reports that a new Arctic Wolf survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of senior IT executives have clicked on phishing links, with 17% not reporting the incidents and about 10% admitting to clicking multiple phishing links without notifying anyone, which the security firm attributed to fear of termination or punishment.
Attacks with Whisper 2FA PhaaS kit escalate, report finds

Attacks with Whisper 2FA PhaaS kit escalate, report finds Almost a million phishing intrusions have been fueled by the Whisper 2FA phishing-as-a-service kit since July, making it the third most prevalent PhaaS kit after Tycoon and EvilProxy, according to Infosecurity Magazine.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)EavesdroppingEmail SpoofingInternet Message Access Protocol (IMAP)Post Office Protocol, Version 3 (POP3)SpamStore-and-Forward

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds