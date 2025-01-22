Record-shattering DDoS attack deterred

BleepingComputer reports that Cloudflare was able to thwart Mirai-based botnet-facilitated distributed denial-of-service intrusion against an East Asian internet service provider in late October that reached up to 5.6 terabits per second, exceeding the previous record-holding DDoS attack that peaked at 3.8 Tbps.

Automated detection and mitigation of the 80-second DDoS attack has spared the targeted organization from any impact, according to Cloudflare. Additional findings revealed that China remained to be most targeted by DDoS attacks during the fourth quarter, followed by the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Germany, with telecommunications, service providers, and carriers industry being the most impacted sector. Both hyper-volumetric and ransom DDoS intrusions have increased in prevalence, with the latter peaking last quarter, as attacks' lifespans shortened, with most HTTP and network layer incidents lasting for less than 10 minutes. "The short duration of attacks emphasizes the need for an in-line, always-on, automated DDoS protection service," said Cloudflare.